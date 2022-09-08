Here's where you can find special movie theater screenings of 'Grease' for $5 in Kentuckiana

The CEO of AMC said $1 of every ticket sale will be donated to breast cancer research in honor of the late actress.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after the death of Olivia Newton-John, AMC Theaters are paying tribute to the actress and singer.

The theater chain will be showing the classic “Grease” through Aug. 24.

“To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research,” CEO Adam Aron tweeted Wednesday.

The only theater in Kentuckiana showing the film is AMC Stonybrook 20 on South Hurstbourne Parkway. For showtimes, click here.

Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73 from breast cancer.

Her rise to superstardom came after playing her iconic role of Sandy Olsson in Grease opposite John Travolta (Danny Zuko) in the 1978 film.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote in memory of his beloved co-star. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

