Kentucky native Noah Thompson gives heartfelt performance, advances to American Idol Top 5

The Louisa-born singer captured the hearts of the judges and audiences with his soulful rendition of "Painted Blue."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After his best friend pushed him to audition for American Idol, Noah Thompson continues to make an impression on the judges.

The Louisa, Kentucky native is now in the top 5 after the live results were announced Sunday night.

Thompson did his soulful cover of country band Sundy Best’s 2014 song, “Painted Blue.” The song was popularized on TikTok, part of American Idol’s theme for the night.

While many of those vying for a spot in the Top 5 of the competition performed in person, Thompson had to perform remotely because of COVID-19.

However, you couldn’t tell he was battling the virus because he rocked through his performance without problems.

Judge Luke Bryan said it was “one of the best performance’s he’s ever heard.”

Thompson was also praised last week for his cover of "You've Got a Friend In Me" from Toy Story during the competition's Disney Night.

Tune in to American Idol on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on WHAS11.

