Louder Than Life headliner Nine Inch Nails cancels 2021 performances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louder Than Life headliner Nine Inch Nails has canceled all 2021 performances, including their Sept. 25 performance at the fairgrounds.

In a statement posted on social media, the band said: "When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet."

The band apologized for any inconvenience or disappointment, saying they plan to see fans again "when the time is right."

Nine Inch Nails was scheduled to headline Saturday's Louder Than Life lineup. Metallica and KORN are also headliners for the four-day festival.

"Unfortunately Nine Inch Nails has canceled all [of] their 2021 performances, including Louder Than Life," the festival announced. "We will be announcing the Saturday headliner replacement very soon!"

Danny Wimmer Presents said all Louder Than Life Saturday single day ticket purchasers will receive an e-mail within 72 hours. There was no word on whether ticket holders can receive refunds.

The festival recently announced proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for all attendees. Those who choose not get vaccinated must obtain a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the first day they attend the festival.

