Netflix is doing a reboot of the long-running true crime series 'Unsolved Mysteries.'

The company announced Friday the series is being put together by the original creators and the producers of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things."

Producers promise a "modern take" on the series that will once again ask viewers to help aid investigations and close cases. Deadline reports it will feature reenactments, just like the original show did.

There's no word yet on who will host.

The first version of the series ran from 1987 to 1997 on NBC. It was picked back up again by CBS for two years, was then was on Lifetime for two more seasons in the early 2000s.

Those versions featured veteran Hollywood actor Robert Stack, best known for his role on the 1950/60s series "The Untouchables," as the host. The show would begin with its eerie, synthesizer theme music. Stack would then come out wearing a brown trenchcoat and narrate the reanactments in a stern, matter-of-fact tone, teasing the audience with his phrase, "perhaps you...may be able to help solve a mystery."

Stack died in 2003, and for five years, that was the end of the series.

But another reboot, hosted by actor Dennis Farina, aired for two seasons on Spike TV from 2008 to 2010.