LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy Award-winning singer Ne-Yo will headline the 2020 Trifecta Gala on Oaks night, the Bridgeman family announced.

The celebrity charity gala will be Friday, May 1 from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omni Hotel. Individual tickets can be purchased online starting at $1,030.18. Ticket prices include admission, red carpet photos, open bar, valet parking, gift bags and food.

Proceeds from the event go toward the West End School, a free boarding school for boys, grades Pre-K through 8, and the V Foundation.

Usher was last year's headliner, with Arsenio Hall emceeing the event.

