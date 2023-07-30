Disney+ series 'Ms. Marvel' to make broadcast debut on WHAS11/ABC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Marvel television series is headed to WHAS11.
Ms. Marvel, the original Disney+ series, will air on ABC in two parts beginning on Aug. 5.
The six-episode series tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen and avid gamer who is also a superhero mega fan when it comes to Captain Marvel. Khan feels like she’s an outcast until she discovers a mystical bangle that gives her the ability to turn light into physical matter.
Does life get better with superpowers?
Check out the trailer below.
Here’s when the episodes will air:
Aug. 5
Episode 1: Generation Why – 8 p.m.
Episode 2: Crushed – 9 p.m.
Episode 3: Destined – 10 p.m.
Aug. 12
Episode 4: Seeing Red – 8 p.m.
Episode 5: Time and Again – 9 p.m.
Episode 6: No Normal – 10 p.m.
If you can't get enough of Ms. Marvel, you can see her again this fall when she joins Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parrish) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in "The Marvels" on Nov. 10.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.