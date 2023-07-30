Disney+ series 'Ms. Marvel' to make broadcast debut on WHAS11/ABC

The six-episode series will air in two parts on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Marvel television series is headed to WHAS11.

Ms. Marvel, the original Disney+ series, will air on ABC in two parts beginning on Aug. 5.

The six-episode series tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen and avid gamer who is also a superhero mega fan when it comes to Captain Marvel. Khan feels like she’s an outcast until she discovers a mystical bangle that gives her the ability to turn light into physical matter.

Does life get better with superpowers?

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s when the episodes will air:

Aug. 5

Episode 1: Generation Why – 8 p.m.

Episode 2: Crushed – 9 p.m.

Episode 3: Destined – 10 p.m.

Aug. 12

Episode 4: Seeing Red – 8 p.m.

Episode 5: Time and Again – 9 p.m.

Episode 6: No Normal – 10 p.m.

If you can't get enough of Ms. Marvel, you can see her again this fall when she joins Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parrish) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in "The Marvels" on Nov. 10.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.