'This is my happy place': Miss USA Elle Smith shares views of new LA residence

Smith is sharing what LA living will be like for her as she continues her reign as Miss USA.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Her homecoming is set for Tuesday in Louisville, but Miss USA Elle Smith is showing off her new, luxury LA condo.

Smith revealed her new, posh digs in on social media over the weekend.

The condo was one of the many prizes she received after winning the Miss USA pageant in November.

KURVE on Wiltshire, is on Wiltshire Boulevard near Koreatown (K-Town) and minutes away from downtown Los Angeles. It says it’s surrounded by “energy, life and culture.”

Smith’s new condo features lots of beautiful art and neutral palettes, featuring lots of natural light.

It has two bedrooms, one she said, will be a guestroom when family members and Miss Teen USA drop in for a visit.

One place she said she’s excited to learn something new is the kitchen.

“Y’all know I’m not good, but it’s one of my New Year’s resolutions to try – so this is where I’ll be trying to cook.”

Smith’s favorite thing in her new digs, waking up to the sunrise every day.

“The views are absolutely incredible. The colors, each morning, are absolutely stunning,” she said.

If you want to see her tour, click here.

If you're curious about how much some a condo or full residence at KURVE on Wiltshire can cost. They can range from $2,500 to $47,049 monthly.

The former WHAS11 News reporter’s welcome home celebration will be held at the Kentucky Derby Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.