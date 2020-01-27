LOS ANGELES — Former first lady Michelle Obama took home the Grammy for the Best Spoken Word Album on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She earned the Grammy for her audiobook "BECOMING" which traces Obama’s upbringing on the South Side of Chicago, her academic and professional careers, her marriage to Barack Obama, the 2008 presidential campaign and the election that made the Obamas the first black U.S. president and first lady.

Her memoir became a New York Times best-seller in the summer of 2019 on the nonfiction list. It also received high praise across social media platforms.

She embarked on a rock-star-style book tour to promote "BECOMING" in more than 30 cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Obama brought her "BECOMING" book tour to Atlanta back in May of 2018.

According to the Grammy Awards website, "Obama beat out fellow nominees Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt (Beastie Boys Book), Eric Alexandrakis (I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor), John Waters (Mr. Know-It-All) and Sekou Andrews & The String Theory (Sekou Andrews & The String Theory)."

More than 11.5 million copies of “BECOMING” have been sold around the world since it was first published in November 2018.

Obama made her first appearance at the 2019 Grammys.

RELATED: Michelle Obama signs ‘Becoming’ copies on book’s anniversary

OTHER HEADLINES:

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history