LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Buble is coming to Louisville in 2020.

"An Evening With Michael Buble Tour" will stop at KFC Yum! Center Saturday, March 28. Tickets will go on sale November 18 at 10 a.m.

The concert is part of a new tour leg that includes Jacksonville, Boston, San Francisco and Vegas. He also has concerts scheduled in Indianapolis and Cincinatti in May 2020.

For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster's website.

