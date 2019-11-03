LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Metallica’s concert at the KFC Yum! Center broke records on Saturday, March 9.

The total attendance for the concert was 23,084. This broke the venue’s all-time concert attendance record previously set by George Strait in March 2014.

Louisville also broke the attendance record for the 2018/2019 North American leg of Metallica’s WorldWired Tour, becoming the highest selling stop on the band’s current 35-city tour. Saturday was the band’s first performance at the Yum! Center.

This record-breaking performance comes weeks after the venue announced they hosted the highest attended concerts for four artists in 2018. Those artists were Kid Rock, P!nk, Elton John, and Bob Seger.

"Metallica was incredible from start to finish. The fan’s excitement and energy could be felt throughout the arena all evening,” said Eric Granger, KFC Yum! Center General Manager. “We are proud to continue to work with the world’s leading live entertainment companies to bring the world’s largest touring acts to Louisville and grateful for the community’s continued support of the KFC Yum! Center and artists who play the venue."