LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metallica has announced they will not be performing at Louder Than Life in Louisville this September.

In a letter to fans, frontman James Hetfield said he needed to cancel performances at Louder Than Life and Sonic Temple in Columbus in an effort to get and stay healthy.

"The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first," Hetfield said.

Hetfield was previously admitted into an addiction treatment program in September 2019, postponing the group's Australia and New Zealand tour.

Festival promoter Danny Wimmer said that while they are disappointed the band will not play, they are supportive of Hetfield's desire to change his life. Wimmer did not say who would replace Metallica on the lineup.

"We are working furiously to find the best possible artists for Louder Than Life and will announce the full lineup soon," Wimmer said.

Louder than Life will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center Sep. 18-20.

Louder Than Life pass holders who would like to exchange their passes to see Metallica at another Danny Wimmer Presents festival, or would like to receive a refund, will be able to do so starting Friday, February 28.

An e-mail will be sent to people who purchased tickets from Front Gate Ticketing on Friday at 10 a.m. with complete exchange and refund details. For more information, visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com.

