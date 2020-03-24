LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metallica is back on the bill at Louder Than Life, Danny Wimmer Presents announced.

The legendary group previously announced it would cancel its Louisville performance to help frontman James Hetfield continue his road to recovery, but the band announced it will headline a newly added Thursday date at Louder Than Life.

The festival will now run Thursday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 20. Metallica will take the stage Thursday at Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center

"We simply couldn’t accept that after all we’ve gone through together this year that there would be no Metallica performance East of the Mississippi. And Metallica agrees,” Danny Wimmer Presents said in a statement.

Danny Wimmer Presents has already canceled several spring festivals in other cities due to coronavirus, and the festival promoter said it wanted Louder Thank Life to be a celebration of all now-canceled festivals.

All current Louder Than Life passholders are being offered the fourth day for free. The promoter is also deferring the next installment on its layaway plan for a month. For more information, visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com.

In addition to Louder Than Life, Louisville will also host the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, Hometown Rising Sept. 12-13 and Bourbon & Beyond Sept 25.-27.

RELATED: Metallica cancels Louder Than Life performance

RELATED: Trifesta Series 2020 dates announced

RELATED: Louder Than Life Festival announces Metallica as 2020 headliner

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.