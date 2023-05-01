Met Gala 2023: Who is going? Who didn't make the cut?

The guest list handed out to reporters was more than seven pages long — but there were some big names missing.

NEW YORK — The Met Gala, known for its extravagant themes and outfits, has a highly secretive guest list exclusively picked by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The invitation-only gala, which happens on the first Monday in May, has a hefty $50,000 ticket price and brings together some 400 notable figures from fashion, tech, politics, music, social media, TV and sports. This year, the world’s most fashionable fundraiser takes on one of the world’s most prolific designers, the late Karl Lagerfeld, as the starry party’s theme.

Lagerfeld, whose influence revolutionized Chanel, Fendi and other fashion houses, died in 2019 at the age of 85. Guests are expected to dress "in honor of Karl," and some celebrities have already hinted at their attendance.

Who is going to the Met Gala 2023?

The worlds of fashion, Hollywood, sports and music are set to collide at the Met Gala tonight.

This year’s five hosts include Wintour, as usual, along with Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penélope Cruz, recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer and singer Dua Lipa.

There will be supermodels, including Amber Valletta, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Murphy, Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid walking alongside sports icons like Serena Williams, , Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Roddick. Along those lines: Yes, Gisele Bündchen will be there; no, Tom Brady isn't on the list.

Stars from hit shows like “Succession,” including Jeremy Strong and Alexander Skarsgård, and “The Last of Us,” with Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are expected, as are several recent Oscar winners like “Everything Everywhere All At Once" stars Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh.

Broadway will be well represented with Phillipa Soo, Ben Platt, Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff as well as a host of movie stars, including the likes of Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, Rami Malek, Robert Pattinson, Hugh Jackman and Florence Pugh. Directors such as Baz Luhrmann, Taika Waititi, Olivia Wilde and Sofia Coppola made the list and even executives, like Disney CEO Bob Iger and Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine will make an appearance.

There will be designers like Miuccia Prada, Stella McCartney, Vera Wang, Donatella Versace, Prabal Gurung, Tommy Hilfiger and Alessandro Michele, heiresses like Paris Hilton and Ivy Getty and actual royalty, like Charlotte Casiraghi. And from the music world, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Lil Nas X, Tems and Usher.

Rumors circled about whether the Kardashians would attend this year's gala, especially after Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress at stole the show at last year's carpet .

Kim took to Instagram last week to dispel the unfounded talk as she posed with Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette and hinted at her attendance. According to the guest list provided to press at the venue, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are the only other attendees from the Kardashian-Jenner clan that are slated to go to the gala.

Bad Bunny, who is rumored to be in a relationship with Kendall Jenner, also scored a spot on the coveted list.

Who isn't going to the Met Gala 2023?

The guest list handed out to reporters was more than seven pages long — but there were some big names missing.

The mononymous showstoppers from previous years — Beyoncé, Rihanna and Zendaya — were also absent from the list.

Another guest many hoped to see won't be there; Choupette, Lagerfeld's fluffy pampered cat, will not attend, according to an Instagram post Monday.

“Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home,” the Choupette Lagerfeld account said in an Instagram post on Monday. “We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

Two of Lagerfeld's own “choupettes” (human edition), Vanessa Paradis and daughter Lily-Rose Depp, were also not on the list. But surprises are never out of the question.

Blake Lively, a guest who has been a staple at the Met Gala for years, won't be attending.

The 35-year-old actress told PEOPLE last week that fans should not expect her attendance this year, but that she "will be watching."