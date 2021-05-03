MercyMe announces Louisville tour date

The band will go to KFC Yum! Center as part of its inhale (exhale) tour Friday, Oct. 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dove Award-winning band MercyMe announced they will stop in Louisville for their fall 2021 inhale (exhale) tour.

The group, most recently named Billboard's Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, will go to KFC Yum! Center Friday, Oct. 8 amid their 30-city tour across the U.S. Singer Micah Tyler will join them.

Tickets for concert will go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. both online at Ticketmaster.com and at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office.

MercyMe released their 10th album inhale (exhale) Friday, April 30. Current single "Say I Won't" sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Christian Airplay charts.

This is the third musical act announcement from KFC Yum! Center since the pandemic. Country music artists Kane Brown and Eric Church are scheduled to stop in Louisville in 2022.

Popular YouTube group Dude Perfect is also coming to the Yum! Center in October, announcing new dates for their rescheduled tour.

Since the pandemic started, the Yum! Center has hosted multiple sporting events, two comedy shows headlined by Mike Epps and the Professional Bull Riders' "Unleash the Beast" touring show.

