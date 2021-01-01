x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Entertainment News

Phyllis, last of the singing McGuire Sisters dies in Vegas

Known for their sweet harmonies and identical outfits and hairdos, the McGuire Sisters earned six gold records.

LAS VEGAS — Editor's note: Attached video is of actress Dawn Wells how died from COVID-19 complications on Wednesday.

The last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s has died. Phyllis McGuire was 89. 

The lead singer and younger sister of Dorothy and Christine McGuire died on Tuesday at her estate in Las Vegas. A cause of death has not been released.

Known for their sweet harmonies and identical outfits and hairdos, the McGuire Sisters earned six gold records for hits including 1954′s “Sincerely” and 1957′s “Sugartime.” 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 1986 file photo, The McGuire Sisters, from left, Christine, Phyllis and Dorothy, pose outside Radio City Music Hall in New York. Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2020. She was 89. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)

The group performed for five presidents and Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.  

They were inducted into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1994.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, l995. file photo, Phyllis McGuire, the youngest of The McGuire Sisters, smiles after receiving a cluster of balloons from longtime friends Debbie Reynolds and Rip Taylor at her home in Las Vegas. Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2020 (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

RELATED: 'Gilligan’s Island' star Dawn Wells dies of COVID-19 complications at 82

Related Articles