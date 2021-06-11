When and where you can watch the CMA Awards hosted by Luke Bryan

Country Music's Biggest Night will shine bright as some of your musical favorites, including Luke Bryan, are set to take the stage during the annual awards show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nashville will shine bright during “Country Music’s Biggest Night” as some of music’s most talented stars are set to take the stage at the 55th CMA Awards.

Hosted by superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan, this year’s show will feature performances from Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band.

Bryan, who is a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner and a nominee in this year’s CMA Musical Event of the Year category, is scheduled to perform his new single, “Up.”

Others set to perform including CMA New Artist of the Year Mickey Guyton, Pearce, McBryde, Dan + Shay and 10-time CMA Award winner Blake Shelton.

The 55th CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10, airing on WHAS11 and ABC at 8 p.m.

