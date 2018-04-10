LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – When Ryan Davis returned to his hometown, he and his childhood friend had an idea.

Davis, a Louisville native who had previously worked in Chicago and toured around the country with his band State Champion, was often contacted by other bands traveling through town who wanted to do a show together.

His childhood friend, James Ardery, was now in New York City and had met several underground bands as well. The two decided to try and unite the bands they had met throughout the years with local underground groups in a festival setting: Cropped Out.

Poster by Karl Wirsum

Since 2010, Cropped Out has been introducing contemporary musicians to Louisville and vice-versa.

"Our idea was that a festival could have everyone come to town at once," Davis said. "People could see the bands we have to offer, and I could show the bands I've met through all of these walks of life."

The festival's acts, Davis said, are all acts that might be underserved or overlooked by mainstream culture.

Davis, who runs the label Sophomore Lounge, said that he finds the festival's acts not only through his time touring, but through a lot of the records he listens to or reads about in the underground music scene.

A lot of the acts on the festival's set list are not well-known or popular, but Davis said that is part of the appeal.

"We're trying to build up a brand that over the years you can look at the poster and say, 'I don't know any of these bands and I'm excited to go and learn more about them', because you trust Cropped Out," Davis said.

And Cropped Out has been building that trust with festivalgoers since it began. Last year, people from Australia took the trip to Louisville for the festival. This year, people from upwards of 25 states are coming – as well as people from as far as the Czech Republic.

The small DIY festival has no big-name sponsors or venues – its homespun nature is part of the appeal.

"We're not really festival people," Davis said. "I don't like standing big grass fields, sweating all day and paying $9 for Blue Moon."

Sponsors are local businesses that Davis said they are proud to stand behind. Vendors are record companies and well-known underground music critics. Davis compares it more to a lake house party than a music festival.

"If [festivalgoers] want to go lay in their tent, sit on a boat dock or walk around, they can. If they want to watch music every day, they can," Davis said.

This year's lineup touts everything from veteran hip-hop acts to a seven-year-old rocker from Colombus – and there are plenty of local acts throughout the weekend.

The festival is Oct. 5-6 at American Turners Club. Tickets will be sold on the festival's website until the day of, and can also be purchased at the venue with a price increase.

Weekend tickets are $70, and day tickets are $40. For the full lineup and festival information, visit croppedoutmusic.com.

