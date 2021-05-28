WWE returns to Louisville this summer

Fans will see RAW and SmackDown superstars live for WWE SuperShow this July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WWE is coming back to Louisville as part of its summer tour this July.

Fans will get the chance to see RAW and SmackDown superstars live at the KFC Yum! Center for WWE SuperShow Sunday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

Louisville will be the second stop on their live event summer tour. All events will stream exclusively on Peakcock in the United States. SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, though officials said the location will not be announced until the 2021 Belmont Stakes June 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at the KFC Yum! Center box office and Ticketmaster.com.

KFC Yum! Center will operate at full capacity for the event, following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's changing guidelines starting June 11. Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a facial covering or physically distance in most settings.

The arena will continue safety protocols, including sanitizing, clear bag requirements, cashless sales and plexiglass barriers.

WWE is no stranger to Louisville. The professional wrestling promotion previously scheduled Monday Night Raw at KFC Yum! Center May 18, 2020, but then had to reschedule and later cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

