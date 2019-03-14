LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after "Alabama Hannah" Brown was announced as the "Bachelorette," ABC has released photos of the 32 men vying for her heart -- including one local teacher.

Trinity math teacher Brian Bowles, 30, was one of the first suitors announced on "The Bachelorette" Facebook page, and several local fans commented that Bowles taught their sons.

"He teaches my son’s AP Stats class," Ralinda Gregor said. "Very nice guy! Cares about his students. He’s probably too smart for her."

Bowles graduated from Trinity in 2006, and taught at Waggener High School before returning to his alma mater in 2017. Fans of the show also commented that Bowles was involved in the local theater scene.

"He does local theater in Louisville, he can seriously sing," Dani Krinsky said.

Former Kentucky football player Daron Blaylock, 25, will also be a contestant on season 15. Blaylock and his twin brother, Zach, played for the Wildcats from 2012-2015.

Fans can see Bowles and Blaylock in the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," premiering Monday, May 13 on WHAS11.