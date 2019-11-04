LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate Saturday's Thunder Over Louisville Air Show, the Louisville Palace is hosting a special screening of the popular 1986 Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun, Friday at 8 p.m.

Fans of the movie can enjoy themed drinks, take photos with Maverick and Top Gun cutouts and hang out with special guests the Kentucky Air National Guard. Ushers will also be dressed in head-to-toe pilot outfits.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $8. Tickets may be purchased at www.LouisvillePalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office.