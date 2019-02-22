CINCINNATI — One of Nintendo's best selling video games is coming to life in Cincinnati!!

Tickets are on sale now for the Mushroom Rally, but you better hurry because only 600 people will get to participate.

The race is said to be a "unique experience that combines your favorite characters, friends and new friends for a driving experience that will take you back in time."

Those of you worried about banana peels or red shells can breathe a sigh of relief as they will not be involved.

The event will be held from June 15th-22nd at Go Full Throttle located at 11725 Commons Drive.

Click here for ticket information

According to the Eventbrite website, Mushroom Rally will be hosting 16 heats in 16 cities across the United States starting in Los Angeles in March 2019 with a final taking place in sin city, Las Vegas later in the year featuring all the finalist from each city.

There will be 20 spots in the final with three ways in which racers can win a place on the grid in Las Vegas:

1. Having the fastest lap time in your city.

2. Collecting the most stars in your city (Top 3 in the country will go to Vegas!)

3. A lottery - Every person that purchases a ticket to the event , will be entered into a lottery. The winner will be announced through Facebook live - so as long as you have purchased a ticket you have the chance to win!

Requirements:

Must be 14-years-old+

Must be 55" tall to drive adult carts

Max height is around 6' 7"

Max weight for adult carts is around 300lbs

Locations:

Can't make it to Cincinnati? You can plan a trip to one of these other cities:

Columbus, OH

Indianapolis, IN

**Cleveland, OH** Was announced on Twitter. Not on the Mushroom Rally website yet