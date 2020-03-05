It's true— actress Lea Michele is expecting her first child.

The 33-year-old actress shutdown rumors of her being pregnant over the weekend, posting an adorable photo of her baby bump Saturday to Instagram.

The caption simply said "so grateful."

The post was immediately flooded with supportive comments from fans congratulating her on the good news.

Other celebrities, including Michele's "Scream Queens" co-star Emma Roberts, have also been celebrating the good news.

"Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!" Roberts commented in response to the photo.

Michele and husband Zandy Reich, who owns a sustainable clothing label, have been married since March 2019. The couple dated for a couple years after meeting at at her best friend's wedding.

This will be their first child together.

Michele is most known for her lead role as Rachel Berry in the hit musical television series "Glee," which ran from 2009 to 2015. But fans also know her as villain Hester Ulrich from the comedic horror series "Scream Queens."

