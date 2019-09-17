Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle is stopping at Rupp Arena on her 2020 world tour.

Tickets for the "Lauren Daigle World Tour" will go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m., with American Express Card Members getting access early starting at September 17 at noon.

Daigle rose in recognition after releasing her 2018 album, "Look Up Child." Folk/soul duo JOHNNYSWIM will join Daigle on select US dates.

Tickets will be available at www.laurendaigle.com/tour.

