'Lady Sings the Blues' returning to theaters for 50th Anniversary

Turner Classics is offering special screenings across the country at Regal Cinemas theaters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A movie that gives a peek into the life and struggles of signer Billie Holiday is turning 50 and you can see it on the big screen. Lady Sings the Blues is hands down one of the iconic Black films of the 20th century.

The film is marking its 50th anniversary and to help honor this milestone, Turner Classics is offering special screenings across the country at Regal Cinemas theaters.

The movie stars include Diana Ross as Billie Holiday, the late Billy Dee Williams and the late comedian Richard Pryor.

Some Regals are showing the special screening on Sunday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 23. According to Fathom Events, the showings will include exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Those who wish to purchase tickets online can visit Fathom Events and check theater box offices near you.

In Kentucky check here.

In Southern Indiana check here.

The movie follows a number of classics that have returned to the big screen to celebrate marque anniversaries.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.