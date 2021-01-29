Lady Gaga-inspired Oreo cookies have arrived

Oreo lovers and Little Monsters are encouraged to uplift one another and share words of kindness through music.

COLORADO, USA — Oreo has teamed with one of music’s most iconic pop stars for a new cookie meant to inspire kindness.

Oreo owner Mondelēz International has unveiled new pink Oreo cookies inspired by Lady Gaga's 2020 album "Chromatica."

Oreo and Lady Gaga are "inspired by their shared belief in using the power of music to bring people together," according to a news release. Oreo fans and Little Monsters worldwide are encouraged to uplift one another and share words of kindness through music.

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” said Lady Gaga. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

> Above video: Lady Gaga sings at Jan. 20 inauguration.

The design features pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies with green colored creme and feature three Chromatica-inspired designs embossed onto the wafer.

“Over the last few years, music has become a key element of our purpose to spread more joy and playfulness in the world through partnerships and entertainment properties alike. We’re absolutely thrilled over our newest collaboration with one of the biggest pop culture icons of a generation,” said Oreo's U.S. Senior Director Justin Parnell. “Together with Lady Gaga, we cannot wait to unleash her world of Chromatica on our OREO cookie and encourage fans to spread musical messages of kindness to create a brighter and more connected country.”

Mondelēz International said the cookies will be available in stores nationwide in both full-size and 6-cookie packs for a limited time only, while supplies last.

Lady Gaga has also teased a Twitter scavenger hunt. According to the contest rules, 50 fans will be randomly selected to win pink packs of Oreos signed by Gaga herself and valued at $125.

Yes... I am clue 1 in the #Chromatica Cookie Hunt 😊😂 LADY GAGA x @OREO cookies are NOW AVAILABLE in the US! ⚔️💓 Rules: https://t.co/UClEIONqls #ad pic.twitter.com/RykeDzx6DB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 28, 2021

