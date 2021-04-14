Kentucky Opera returns for 2021-22 season at Brown Theatre

The season will include two mainstage productions, Orfeo and An American Dream.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Opera announced it will return for the 2021-22 season, highlighting the key themes of faith, justice and family.

The season will include two mainstage productions, Orfeo and An American Dream, as well as a Holiday Celebration concert and a Youth Opera Project production of Robin Hood.

"The operas that we are producing this season allow us to celebrate being together again, and also to honor how this past year may have influenced our perspectives on the treasure of family and friendships, the value of belonging, and the importance of justice," said CEO and General Director Barbara Lynne Jamison.

Kentucky Opera will produce two performances of Orfeo, a story of sacrificial love and longing for second chances, at the Brown Theatre Feb. 11 and 13, 2022. The performance will be in collaboration with Louisville Ballet and Bourbon Baroque.

Mezzo-Soprano Catherine Martin will be the title role, Kelly Kitchens will return as stage director and maestro Judith Yan will make her debut.

An American Dream, set in the early 1940s, explores the lives of a Japanese-American family and an American and his new German Jewish bride. The performances will take place April 8 and 10, 2022.

Joseph Mechavich will conduct the Matthew Ozawa-directed production. Soprano Helen Huang, mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen, and bass-baritone Ao Li make their Kentucky Opera debuts, while baritone Morgan Smith and soprano Emily Albrink will return for their roles.

The Holiday Celebration Dec. 16 will feature the local Kentucky Opera Chorus and Soloists, while the Youth Opera Project will close the season with performances of Robin Hood at the Bomhard Theatre June 10 and 11, 2022.

Kentucky Opera has also planned a series of outdoor performances in late summer 2021. Additional details will be released soon.

Opera Talks will be available before each mainstage performance. Subscriptions for the Brown-Forman 2021/22 season will be available starting in mid-May at kyopera.org or by calling (502) 584-4500.

