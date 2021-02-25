Can you answer these 11 questions about Kentuckiana?

How well do you know Kentucky and Indiana? Test your knowledge with this quiz all about our home states.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend on Wake Up, we're going back to school and digging into some little-known facts about Kentucky and Indiana.

How much do you think you know about our region? We've created a quiz of 11 questions to test your knowledge. Topics include history, biology, sports, pop culture and more.

If you want to learn more, tune into WHAS11 on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m. to see the "Kentuckiana Curiosity" special.

Did you know that Kentucky was the last state that slaves had to cross to get to freedom before the Emancipation Proclamation? Or that Indiana ranks second in the nation for popcorn production?

That's what we'll be looking at during the "Kentuckiana Curiosity" special on Saturday morning. Kentucky and Indiana will be our classrooms and local experts will be our teachers as we explore this place we call home.

Get ready to learn more about the history, science and influence of our region with Wake Up anchor Rob Harris.

