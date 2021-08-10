Katt Williams brings new tour to Louisville

The "World War III Tour" will stop in Louisville Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Katt Williams is coming to Louisville. The stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor announced he is bringing his newest tour to KFC Yum! Center.

The "World War III Tour" will stop in Louisville Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $63 to $256.

A Cincinnati native, Williams became a household name with several stand-up specials in the early 2000s. He is known for comedy focused on conversations reflecting the country's political landscape.

Williams has also had a long television and film career, working on "Friday After Next," "My Wife and Kids" and "The Boondocks." Williams won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in FX's series "Atlanta."

Tickets are available online and at KFC Yum! Center's box office, currently open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

