NEW YORK (AP) - Kathy Griffin says two days into the fallout of her 2017 photo posing with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, she knew she should document what was happening.



She was losing jobs, featured on headline news and the topic of widespread scrutiny, not to mention the subject of a government investigation into whether she was a credible threat.



She picked up her iPhone and began recording. The result is a film, "Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story" that's part documentary, part comedy special. Fathom Events will show it in 700 theaters for one day only on July 31.



She says it's OK if the photo offended people but she didn't break the law by taking it and the Department of Justice shouldn't make anyone unemployable and uninsurable.