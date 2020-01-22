Louisville's Jack Harlow just released his ‘What's Poppin’ single and it already has a million views of the video in less than 24-hours.



The video was done at the hands of famed video music director Cole Bennett who also owns the company Lyrical Lemonade.



Harlow makes several Louisville mentions including the Cardinals and the restaurant Vincenzo’s.



The 21-year-old rapper has been gaining more attention over the last few years especially since collabing with Grammy-nominated Louisville native Bryson Tiller on ‘Thru the Night.’ Thru the Night was filmed at Louisville’s Robin’s Roost.

