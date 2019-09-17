LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Jack Harlow dropped his new single, “Heavy Hitter” on Monday.

Parts of the music video was shot on a garage rooftop in downtown Louisville, showcasing the city’s skyline.

Harlow released the song to build up the anticipation for his new mixtape, Confetti, that drops on Sept. 20.

The Atherton grad’s mixtape Loose was nominated for a BET Award.

Harlow’s next show in Louisville will be on Nov. 29 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall at 7 p.m.

For more information on how to get tickets, click here.

