Louisville's Jack Harlow scores first MTV VMA with Lil Nas X

The pair scored "Best Collaboration" on their song "Industry Baby."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow continues to have a great year in music.

The Louisville rapper just scored his first MTV Video Music Award with Lil Nas X on their collaboration of “Industry Baby.”

Harlow opened up the 2022 show performing “First Class” in a mock plane while dressed as a flight attendant. Nas was also in tow along with Chloe Bailey, late night host Jimmy Fallon and others.

His performance also featured Fergie, the original singer behind “Glamorous” which “First Class” samples. The crowd at the Prudential Center definitely went wild!

Harlow and Nas couldn’t believe they won the “Best Collaboration” award.

When Nas arrived at the mic, he said, “and this is for the champions.”

Both are up for four other awards: “Best Direction”, “Best Art Direction”, “Best Visual Effects” and “Best Choreography.”

