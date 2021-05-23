Rapper Jack Harlow up for 4 Billboard Music Awards

The "What's Poppin'" remix featuring Lil' Wayne, DaBaby and Tory Lanez also scored three nominations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Billboard Music Awards are set to air Sunday night and rapper Jack Harlow is up for four awards.

The Louisville native scored a “Top New Artist” nomination and received a nod in the “Top Streaming Song,” “Top Collaboration,” and “Top Rap Song” for the “What’s Poppin’” remix that features Lil’ Wayne, DaBaby and Tory Lanez.

Harlow’s debut album, “That’s What They All Say,” debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 chart in December 2020.

He has kept a low profile after his DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon, was connected to the fatal shooting of bartender Kasmira Nash at Vibes nightclub in the early morning hours of Derby Day.

Harlow did take to Instagram on May 12 to address the incident.

"My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that's been through too much pain already," he said.

He was supposed to have appearances at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, but both were canceled.

It’s unclear if Harlow will appear during the telecast.