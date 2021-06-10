Jack Harlow announces five Louisville concert locations

The five back-to-back concerts in the 502 are at historic Louisville music venues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow and his team have announced the locations of FIVE concerts Harlow will host in the Louisville area in December.

Signs went up around the city teasing the series, reading 'No Place Like Home' and sporting a subtext of 'Five Hometown Shows, Five Iconic Venues.'

WHAS11's Hayley Minogue confirmed last week the signs are teasing Jack Harlow's return to the Ville. The Grammy-nominated rapper is currently on the road for his 'Creme de la Creme' tour, which drew some grumbles from Louisvillians after they noticed there were no Kentucky stops.

The concert venues and dates are as follows:

Presale for the tickets goes live at 10 a.m. on October 20th, while general sale begins Friday, October 22nd at 10 a.m.

