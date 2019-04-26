LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the end of an era for Avengers fans.

"Someone that's been invested for 10 plus years in this is finally going to get to see what this all comes down to," said Evan Pack, one of the owners of Destination Comic Book Shop.

But the beginning of a conversation about what could be the biggest box office opener -- ever.

"There were a lot of things I predicted were going to happen and some stuff that shocked me," Pack said.

From crazed comic fans to cinematic fanatics, this journey taught people that superheroes aren't just for children.

"As a kid or an adult you're going to find something in there that means something to you," Pack said.

It's a story that was told on pages years ago and has finally evolved and made it to the big screen.

But because people have been waiting on the edge of their seats, did it meet expectations?

"They pay service to the fans so people that have been loyal forever will pick up on things and have their moments like finally so that's great and the other thing you have to make it fresh for them and give it twists and turns," Pack said.

Today alone, there are 203 standard screenings of the endgame in our area.

But that isn't your only option, if you're looking for a bigger screen or sound, the theaters have got you covered with 3D, 3D XD, XD, IMAX and IMAX 3D.

A ton of different options to give you what you're looking for...322 total to be exact in just the Louisville and Southern Indiana area.

But as big as the numbers might be, the excitement from fans is larger than life.

For those who don't know, a series of comic books also tells the story...so for people like Evan Pack, at Destination Comic Book, he's been waiting for this moment for years, and his time came last night.

"You can see that they care about their fans and they are trying to create a new world and there's a lot of love in it," Pack said.

As a pro at seeing these action packed movies, Evan says it's worth the wait to get the right seat.

"Dead center. Get dead center seats. That's where the sounds collaborate so as best you can, try not to sit in the first three rows," Pack said.

And for people who have never watched an Avengers movie, the end of this story could be the beginning of yours.

"They touch on family and friends and sacrifice so whoever you are there's something in there for you," Pack said.