FRISCO, Texas — Oh the all-too-familiar sound of a newborn's cry! So loud at times it could feel fatal.

Sound familiar?

One North Texas couple poked fun with a Harry Potter-inspired costume featuring the screaming Mandrake.

In a picture posted of their Facebook page, Corey and AnnaMarie Stephens dressed up as cringing Hogwarts students, complete with earmuffs, as they hold a pot with a screeching "Mandrake" (aka their adorable baby wearing a leaf cap) inside.

The Stephens, of Frisco, wore the costume for a Halloween party, and apparently it was a hit. As of Monday morning, the post was shared more than 159,000 times.

For those unfamiliar, the Mandrake plant was featured in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." It's roots are used in a restorative potion to revive those who've been petrified. But, there's one catch. Their screams can be fatal. However, when young plants, they'll just knock you out for a few hours.

