LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- This Friday marks 30 days until Derby and to celebrate Craft(s) Gallery & Mercantile in downtown Louisville is opening an exhibition of equine art.

Four local artists will showcase their work at the gallery from April 5th until May 31st.

The exhibit will feature work from Jeaneen Barnhart, Jaime Corum, Tyler Robertson and Richard Sullivan--a group that gallery owner David McGuire says represents the region’s most prominent equine artists.

“The four artists that we’ve selected are all different in their styles of painting. Where Richard is obviously dealing with watercolors, Tyler is more flowing—as is Jeaneen—and then you switch over to Jaime who is very tight and precise,” McGuire said. “The public can expect to see some really great equine art and also the kickoff to the Derby Festival.”

Tyler Robertson

Friday’s opening reception runs from 6-10 p.m. at Craft(s) Gallery on the corner of Fourth and Chestnut.

If you can’t make it to the Friday opening you can still view the exhibit through May 31st during regular Craft(s) Gallery business hours.

"Horsepower" exhibit at Craft(s) Gallery showcases equine art Equine art of Jeaneen Barnhart will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Jeaneen Barnhart will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Jeaneen Barnhart will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Jeaneen Barnhart will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Tyler Robertson will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May31. Equine art of Tyler Robertson will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Tyler Robertson will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Tyler Robertson will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Richard Sullivan will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Richard Sullivan will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Richard Sullivan will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Jaime Corum will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Jaime Corum will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Jaime Corum will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31. Equine art of Jaime Corum will be on display at Craft(s) Gallery in downtown Louisville from April 5 to May 31.

RELATED: Free Time Interview: Richard Sullivan