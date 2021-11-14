'The most wonderful time of the year' | ABC announced holiday programming airing on WHAS11

ABC has put together a series of holiday shows and episodes that your family will enjoy as Christmastime nears.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”

We all know that beloved holiday classic by Andy Williams, but it also marks the start of the holiday season and special programming right here on WHAS11 and ABC.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25 (THANKSGIVING)

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Magic Maker” (new)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

7:00-9:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

MONDAY, NOV. 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Toy Story That Time Forgot”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

MONDAY, DEC. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. “A Very Boy Band Holiday” (new)

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

7:00-11:00 p.m. “The Sound of Music”

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (rebroadcast)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “A Very Boy Band Holiday” (rebroadcast)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas” (rebroadcast)

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (rebroadcast)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Shrek the Halls” (rebroadcast)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing” (rebroadcast)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” (rebroadcast)

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

MONDAY, DEC. 27

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen” (rebroadcast)

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022”

