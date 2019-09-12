NEW YORK (AP) - When nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globes are announced early Monday, movies like “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," “Marriage Story" and “The Irishman” will likely have their names called multiple times.

But the Globes, which split top film nominees into two categories and have a tendency to favor musicals, may also give a boost to the much memed, “Cats."

In TV categories, “The Crown," “Fleabag” and potentially “The Watchmen” and Apple's “The Morning Show" could get nods.

The Globes will air live from Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, with Ricky Gervais returning to host.