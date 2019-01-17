LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Harlem Globetrotters announced they are looking to help U.S. government employees on furlough by offering complimentary game tickets to their 2019 Fan Powered North American tour.

“As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension their families, are directly impacted,” said Globetrotter President Howard Smith.

Any federal employee currently on furlough must show their valid government ID at their local box office and will receive two tickets to a game in North America, while supplies last. The offer is only valid during the current shutdown and is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

Seating locations vary by venue and quantities are limited. Check your local box office for details.

The Globetrotters are coming to the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 19 and at the Indianapolis' Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Jan. 18 and 21. They are also making a stop at Rupp Arena on Jan. 20. For more stops on the tour click here.