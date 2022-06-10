Halloween Revisited: Cinemark plans marathon of horror classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horror movie lovers who have followed the Halloween franchise over the years will have an opportunity to revisit the film franchise in theaters.
Cinemark theaters will host a multi-day event called “Halloween Revisited.” It will give fans a chance to experience the scares and screams of select Halloween films for $5.
This will lead up to the 13th and final chapter of the film, “Halloween Ends,” on Oct. 13.
Here’s the complete schedule:
- Halloween (1978) – Oct. 10
- Halloween (2018) – Oct. 11
- Halloween Kills (2021) – Oct. 12
- Halloween Ends (2022) – Oct. 13
The movies will be shown at all three Cinemark Louisville locations – Tinseltown USA, Preston Crossings 16 and Mall St. Matthews.
For other theater locations and to buy tickets, click here.
