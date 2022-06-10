Halloween Revisited: Cinemark plans marathon of horror classic

The showings will lead up to the "final" film of the franchise, "Halloween Ends," which drops Oct. 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horror movie lovers who have followed the Halloween franchise over the years will have an opportunity to revisit the film franchise in theaters.

Cinemark theaters will host a multi-day event called “Halloween Revisited.” It will give fans a chance to experience the scares and screams of select Halloween films for $5.

This will lead up to the 13th and final chapter of the film, “Halloween Ends,” on Oct. 13.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Halloween (1978) – Oct. 10

Halloween (2018) – Oct. 11

Halloween Kills (2021) – Oct. 12

Halloween Ends (2022) – Oct. 13

The movies will be shown at all three Cinemark Louisville locations – Tinseltown USA, Preston Crossings 16 and Mall St. Matthews.

For other theater locations and to buy tickets, click here.

