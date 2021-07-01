Reports: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton file for marriage license in Oklahoma

The music stars have been engaged since October 2020 and sources say they could tie the knot this weekend.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Wedding bells are ringing a little bit louder for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

According to Access Hollywood, the music super couple filed for a marriage license in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29. Marriage licenses are good in Oklahoma for ten days, so the clock may be ticking on a ceremony.

Sources told TMZ Stefani and Shelton were planning a wedding for Saturday, July 3 at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

The couple announced their engagement last October.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!," Shelton tweeted, along with a photo of the couple kissing shortly after their engagement.

The couple have been dating since November 2015 after both stars went through sudden splits from their previous partners. Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert in July 2015, while Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced their separation in August 2015.

Stefani and Shelton were both coaches on NBC's "The Voice" from 2014 through 2019, when she left the show, though she has made appearances on the signing competition the past two years.

There have been signs of pending nuptials in recent weeks, Entertainment Tonight reported. Stefani, 51, was celebrated at a bridal shower with family last month. In April, she discussed wedding plans on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," saying the ceremony would probably be limited to family members.