LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Guns N’ Roses will be in Louisville in September for the Louder Than Life music festival.

The festival will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, September 27, Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

This will be the rock band’s first performance since December 2018 in Hawaii.

"Guns N' Roses is one of those true icons,” says festival producer Danny Wimmer. “Every year we want to come back bigger and better, and we can't wait to welcome Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN'R to the Louder Than Life stage."

The full Louder Than Life lineup will be announced on Monday, April 8. Tickets also go on sale at 9 a.m. that day. Tickets start at $69.50.

Here are the price levels:

3-Day Weekend General Admission: starting at $149.50 + fees

3-Day Mint Experience VIP: starting at $449.50 + fees

3-Day Top Shelf VIP: $1,399.50 + fees

Single Day General Admission: starting at $69.50 + fees

Single Day VIP: starting at $199.50 + fees

