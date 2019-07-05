Are you a big Star Wars fan? If so, ABC’s Good Morning America is looking for you.

GMA is launching their “Live Your Star Wars Adventure Challenge” where families can show off their fandom.

The winner of the challenge will receive a four-day trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California where they will live out their very own “Star Wars” fantasy.

Good Morning America HEY AMERICA! Tell us how much YOUR family loves Star Wars and you could be getting a FOUR day trip to the brand new Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge at Disneyland! ENTER HERE: https://gma.abc/2YfmKie

Those interested in the contest will have to write a 100-word or less essay telling GMA how much you love Star Wars and how you express your fandom. Officials say you also have to submit a video one minute or less but those you discuss in your video also have to appear.

You have until May 13 by 11:59 p.m. to apply.

For complete details of this contest, click here.