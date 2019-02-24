LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Gabe Lefkowitz started playing violin at the age of four. The son of an orchestral violinist and grandson of a musicologist, the now-31-year-old has carried the family trait from youth symphonies in Boston to Juilliard, Studio 8H, Carnegie Hall, and now, the Louisville Orchestra, where he currently serves as concertmaster.

At the end of February he’ll lead an evening of Italian music as both soloist and conductor. For more information on the "Evening in Italy" concert series head to louisvilleorchestra.org/concert.