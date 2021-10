They are looking for military, police, or blue-collar types.

ATLANTA — If you want to recoup some of the money you've given to Marvel over the years, you may have a chance, as long as you can make it to South Georgia this weekend.

The next Blank Panther movie, "Wakanda Forever," is filming in Brunswick Saturday night through Wednesday morning and they need extras.

You must be 18 years or older and available all four nights from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m.

