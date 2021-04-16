Dude Perfect coming to Louisville in October

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Popular YouTube group Dude Perfect is coming to Louisville in October.

The group announced a 28-city North American tour that will stop at KFC Yum! Center October 15.

"Our 2019 tour was a massive success and we’ve been working hard to create a ton of new content and surprises for our fans this year," Dude Perfect said. "We can’t wait to bring the energy and see everyone in person this fall."

Dude Perfect is the second most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube and 15th biggest channel overall with 55.8 million subscribers. The group also has two bonus channels for additional content.

Tickets for the rescheduled date are available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.

The new tour date comes as several entertainers scheduled or rescheduled tours following COVID-19 lockdowns. Singers Kane Brown and Eric Church are making a stop in Louisville in 2022, while KFC Yum! Center hosted its first touring show since March 2020 a week ago.

For more information on Dude Perfect's tour, go to kfcyumcenter.com.

