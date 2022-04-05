Comedian Dave Chappelle announces last-minute surprise shows in Louisville

"The Chappelle Show" actor will appear at the Louisville Palace for two nights beginning April 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dave Chappelle has announced surprise shows in Louisville.

For two nights, the comedian known for his work on “The Dave Chappelle Show” will perform two shows on Apr. 12 and Apr. 13 at the Louisville Palace.

Ticket prices have not been announced, however, tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

If you’re looking to capture a moment from the show, you may want to rethink that. The Louisville Palace will have a strict, no-phone policy during Chappelle’s set.

