'Come From Away' touring company actor talks show's process, message as musical debuts in Louisville

Performers say even decades after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the lessons of the following days are as relevant as ever.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a musical about the September 11 terrorist attacks... kind of.

'Come From Away' is the story of what happened next - with thousands of people ending up in a small town in Canada.

Kevin Carolan, who plays the Mayor of Gander, Newfoundland, joined WHAS11 to talk about the role, his favorite parts of the performance, and what he hopes the audience learns as the five days following the attack play out.

Carolan said the cast rehearsed for four weeks in New York before beginning the tour. The first two weeks were spent diving into the script and then they moved on to the intricate choreography. He said they were lucky to rehearse in a studio that had a turntable, which is an integral part of the staging for the show.

For audiences who are new to the show, Carolan said the number "Screech" is one they should look forward to.

"It's a rollicking, fun number that comes just at the right time," he said.

As the curtain closes and the lights come up at the end of the show, Carolan said he hopes the audience walks away with a positive message.

"Even though this happened 20 years ago, there are still so many lessons to be learned today about that feeling of neighborhood, of looking out for somebody...of being there for support," he said. "I think it really does kind of give the audience that kind of boost."

