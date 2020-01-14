NEW YORK — Colton Underwood of “Bachelor” fame is telling his story.
The former football tight end who found true love and new fame on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” has a memoir coming out March 31.
Gallery Books announced Tuesday that the title is "The First Time.'' The publisher calls the book “unpredictable, humorous, and inspiring.”
AP
Underwood says in a statement by Gallery that he's excited “to share my life in this book and hope it will give people more of an understanding of where I have come from and who I am today.”
Underwood won over Cassie Randolph on “The Bachelor.”