NEW YORK — Colton Underwood of “Bachelor” fame is telling his story.

The former football tight end who found true love and new fame on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” has a memoir coming out March 31.

Gallery Books announced Tuesday that the title is "The First Time.'' The publisher calls the book “unpredictable, humorous, and inspiring.”

This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV" by former NFL player and "The Bachelor" star Colton Underwood. The book will be published on March 31. (Gallery Books via AP)

AP

Underwood says in a statement by Gallery that he's excited “to share my life in this book and hope it will give people more of an understanding of where I have come from and who I am today.”

Underwood won over Cassie Randolph on “The Bachelor.”